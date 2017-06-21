Tottenham player who got stitched up by Chelsea striker speaks out after Spurs fans demand termination of his contract

Chelsea fans will love this!

Michy Batshuayi ended the season on fire, scoring four goals in Chelsea’s final three Premier League games.

And the Belgian striker delivered another gift recently.

Batshuayi’s present – a Chelsea shirt and pair of shorts – was actually given to his friend, Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin NKoudou.

However, Chelsea fans probably enjoyed it more than NKoudou, who caused Spurs fans to lose their sh*t on Twitter when he was spotted wearing the blue jersey of his club’s bitter rivals.

Oh dear we are in trouble pic.twitter.com/djiy2HXNqh — Ikey. (@PochTheMagician) June 19, 2017

Batshuayi may well have given NKoudou the shirt as a friendly gesture, but, regardless of his motivation, he stitched the Frenchman right up.

Spurs fans fumed on Twitter and demanded the termination of NKoudou’s contract.

Hi @SpursOfficial please announce the termination of Georges Kevin Nkoudou's contract.

Kind Regards,

Everyone. — brandon. (@CoysLad) June 19, 2017

I've actually lost all my respect for @gknkoudou unless he explains — Charley (@Vertonghxn) June 20, 2017

After being made aware of the storm his wardrobe error had caused, NKoudou issued a response.

Lol @ clickbait … I'm wearing the shirt my friend @mbatshuayi gave me… NO disrespect here just old friendship sorry for not knowing ? — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) June 20, 2017

He insisted that no disrespect was intended and appeared to plead ignorance about the mutual distain between Chelsea and Spurs supporters.

NKoudou and Batshuayi were previously teammates at Marseille.