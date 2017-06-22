Mohamed Salah hopes to resurrect cursed Liverpool shirt number after completing £39m transfer today

Mohamed Salah reportedly has his eye on Liverpool’s famous no.9 shirt.

According to The Times, the Egypt international will complete a £39m transfer from Roma later today.

Former Chelsea man Salah will arrive at Anfield having built a reputation as one of the best wingers in Italy in recent seasons.

However, he looks set to take a squad number traditionally reserved for strikers.

Salah wore no.11 at Roma, but that number currently belongs to Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

Therefore, as claimed by the Liverpool Echo, Salah has asked to wear Liverpool’s famous no.9 jersey.

Despite it being an iconic jersey, Liverpool’s no.9 has endured something of a cursed existence in recent years.

Since being vacated by the great Fernando Torres in 2011, it has been allocated by multiple flops.

Christian Benteke was Liverpool’s last no.9, replacing Rickie Lambert, after Iago Aspas and Andy Carroll has taken turns soiling the shirt.

Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush are unquestionably Liverpool’s two best ever Premier League no.9s.

Nicolas Anelka, El-Hadji Diouf and Djibril Cisse are the other strikers who have had a turn during the Premier League era.