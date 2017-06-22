(Video) £90k-a-week Mohamed Salah spotted at Liverpool FC, record transfer imminent

Mohamed Salah is surely on the verge on completing his transfer to Liverpool from Roma after being spotted outside the Merseyside club’s Melwood training ground this afternoon.

Just some more proof to you guys Salah has arrived ?? #lfc #Salah pic.twitter.com/Y8lIXbnwdx — Adrian Cocking (@adriancocking77) June 22, 2017

According the the Daily Mail, Salah was due to have his Reds medical today ahead of what will be a record-breaking Liverpool signing, costing up to £39m.

Salah will earn £90,000-a-week at Anfield, doubling his Roma pay packet, per the Mail.

He scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 Serie A games last season.

Salah is returning to the Premier League having previously played for Chelsea.

The Egypt international netted two goals – against Arsenal and Stoke – in 13 Premier League outins for the Blues.

He could face his former club when the Blues come to Anfield in November.

