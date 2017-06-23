Barcelona refuse to accept defeat in bid to sign €80m starlet, 2018 strategy in place

Barcelona are reportedly eager to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembele, and are prepared to wait a year to get him.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season with the Bundesliga giants last year, scoring 10 goals and providing a staggering 21 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Combined with his breakthrough for the French national team already too, he’s well on the way to stardom as he has shown more than enough to suggest that he will only improve and become a top player.

As a result, that has led to interest from Barcelona and a whole host of other clubs from around Europe, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are willing to look long-term and try to secure his services next summer.

Having already turned down a move to the Nou Camp 12 months ago due to concerns over being forced to sit on the bench, it’s likely that Dembele will still have those concerns moving forward especially when he has such a prominent role at Dortmund.

It’s claimed that Barcelona essentially want to convince Dembele to wait for them and to not commit to another club this summer, and the same goes for Dortmund.

It remains to be seen what kind of price-tag he’s likely to have at that stage though, with Eurosport suggesting that it would take an offer of €80m to tempt the German outfit into doing business. That’s a significant jump considering he was bought for €35m last year, and so if he has another impressive season next year, Dortmund will be expecting a monster bid to let him go.