Jose Mourinho keen on Barcelona star, Man Utd boss wants solution for problematic position

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in adding Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba to his squad this summer.

The speculation undoubtedly originates from the fact that the Spaniard was snubbed by Luis Enrique in big games in the back-end of last season.

Although he still made 39 appearances in all competitions, it did raise question marks over his future. Nevertheless, with Ernesto Valverde now in charge, it could lead to a change in situation for Alba as he may be back to being a prominent figure for the Catalan giants moving forward.

According to ESPN, United are keen on the 28-year-old, as ultimately Mourinho is still looking for a long-term solution at left-back.

Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo have all shared the responsibility at one time or another, but if he wants to really compete with a solid and settled back four, then Mourinho will have to act in this summer window.

However, it’s added in the report that signing Alba is going to be difficult. The Spaniard has three years remaining on his contract, he isn’t considered sellable this summer and so he will likely wish to remain at the Nou Camp and see how the situation develops with a new coach in place.

It’s no surprise that the Red Devils are being linked with him though as he’s shown over the years for both club and country as to how important he is.

Nevertheless, it looks as though Mourinho will have to rely on youth in the upcoming pre-season tour unless he can get a deal over the line in next to no time over the coming fortnight, as it doesn’t sound too positive regarding Alba.