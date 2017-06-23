Jose Mourinho to seal crucial reunion, Chelsea to sell in order to complete £36m signing

Chelsea will reportedly allow Nemanja Matic to join Manchester United as they look to complete the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, changes are expected to the Chelsea squad this summer with Antonio Cone set to be forced to replace certain individuals.

One of them is seemingly going to be Matic, who has been a key figure in the heart of the midfield for the Blues for both their most recent title successes.

In turn, it’s a slightly questionable decision, but as per The Times, it’s being made with the view of making space in the squad and raising additional funds to go out and complete the signing of Bakayoko in a £36m deal.

It’s added that although terms have yet to be agreed, a deal is expected to be reached in the next few days, and Conte is prepared to allow Matic to move to their direct rivals next season despite interest from Juventus in the Serbian international.

In a knock-on effect, it’s claimed that the Italian tactician is hopeful that with Matic on his way out, it will convince Cesc Fabregas to stay and to remain a pivotal part of his plans moving forward as although the Spaniard wasn’t a starter for most of the season last year, his creativity and all-round game offers something different from the likes of N’Golo Kante and now potentially Bakayoko.

As far as United are concerned, Mourinho will likely be delighted if he can get his hands on Matic again as the 28-year-old plays a very important role as a midfield enforcer, and with the Red Devils being light in that department and with Michael Carrick in the latter stages of his career, reinforcements were needed and it looks as though they could arrive as early as this summer.