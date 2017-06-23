Liverpool squad number reshuffle may mean Reds fans aren’t going to get everything they want this transfer window

If you’d have asked most Liverpool fans at the end of last season what sort of players they needed to sign this summer, some might have reeled off a long list.

Pretty much every Reds supporter will have named a top centre-back and a 25-goal-a-season striker.

The club themselves have made no secret of their intention to bolster their defence – something which has gotten them in trouble with Southampton, who made a former complaint over Anfield officials tapping up Virgil van Dijk.

So, even if Van Dijk is now off-limits, it is safe to assume that Liverpool are going to be looking to bring in a new centre-half before the end of August.

But what about at the other end of the pitch?

Liverpool signed winger Mohamed Salah earlier this week and gave the former Roma star their no.11 shirt, with Roberto Firmino vacating the jersey to take no.9.

This seems to suggest that Liverpool are unlikely to land a marquee striker this summer.

Surely if they were planning to bring in a big name up front, they would have reserved the no.9 for him?

Liverpool have already signed one striker this summer, adding England youth international Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

If indeed Liverpool are not going to sign another frontman, one suspects Solanke will be very pleased as it must increase his chances of getting regular first-team minutes.