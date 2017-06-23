Liverpool told to pay £63m for 42-goal superstar, marquee signing still possible

Borussia Dortmund forward and Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been given a price-tag of £63m+ this summer.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe for several years now, scoring 20+ goals in all competitions for Dortmund in each of the last three seasons.

Further, he bagged 40 in 46 last year which made it his most prolific campaign to date, while he scored 42 in total for club and country as he continues to lead the line for Gabon too.

It could be argued that he’s now most definitely reached a point in his career where he has to move on to reach the next level and win major trophies, and as reported by The Independent, Dortmund seem ready to discuss an exit if the right offer arrives that meets their valuation of their star man.

“We will listen to it when a club is willing to show its appreciation for Aubameyang in a financial way as well,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild, as noted in the report.

“If an official bid were to reach more than £63million, it would have to be reported as a necessary to proceed. This has not happened so far.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool are prepared to stay in the race and splash out that kind of money on a forward who could arguably guarantee them 20+ goals a season moving forward.

Having just spent £35m on Mohamed Salah, as noted in the report, the Egyptian international is likely to be far from the last signing this summer, but depending on the budget, perhaps Jurgen Klopp will have to look elsewhere as opposed to shelling out on his former Dortmund striker.