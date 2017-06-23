Mohamed Salah wages: £39m new signing will earn less than eight LFC teammates including £460k-a-week English quartet

Liverpool broke their transfer record this week as they splashed out £39m, as reported by the Daily Star, to recruit Mohamed Salah from Roma.

Salah is Liverpool’s most expensive player ever in terms of his transfer fee, but not his wages.

According to the Daily Star, eight players and manager Jurgen Klopp are paid more than Salah, who is said to be on £90,000 a week following his move.

Four of the players on bigger money than Salah are English, with captain Jordan Henderson (£100k), striker Daniel Sturridge (£120k), makeshift left-back James Milner (£120k) and attacking midfielder Adam Lallana (£120k) earning £460,000 per week between them.

Liverpool’s highest-earning player is Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is on £150,000 a week, which is still £71,000 less than Klopp’s seven-day rate.

The Reds’ other six-figure-a-week players are Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren, who are both on £100k wages, and Cameroonian centre-back Joel Matip, who is on £112k.

Below figures all as printed by the Daily Star.

Liverpool FC wages – June 2017

Sheyi Ojo – £10k

Joe Gomez – £10k

Dominic Solanke – £20k

Marko Grujic – £20k

Divock Origi – £25k

Ragnar Klavan – £30k

Alberto Moreno – £40k

Emre Can – £55k

Danny Ings – £60k

Simon Mignolet – £60k

Nathaniel Clyne – £60k

Loris Karius – £60k

Mamadou Sakho – £75k

Georginio Wijnaldum – £75k

Lucas Leiva – £80k

Sadio Mane – £90k

Mohamed Salah – £90k

Roberto Firmino – £100k

Dejan Lovren – £100k

Jordan Henderson – £100k

Joel Matip – £112k

Daniel Sturridge – £120k

James Milner – £120k

Adam Lallana – £120k

Philippe Coutinho – £150k

Jurgen Klopp – £221k