Mohamed Salah wages: £39m new signing will earn less than eight LFC teammates including £460k-a-week English quartet

Liverpool broke their transfer record this week as they splashed out £39m, as reported by the Daily Star, to recruit Mohamed Salah from Roma.
Salah is Liverpool’s most expensive player ever in terms of his transfer fee, but not his wages.
According to the Daily Star, eight players and manager Jurgen Klopp are paid more than Salah, who is said to be on £90,000 a week following his move.
Four of the players on bigger money than Salah are English, with captain Jordan Henderson (£100k), striker Daniel Sturridge (£120k), makeshift left-back James Milner (£120k) and attacking midfielder Adam Lallana (£120k) earning £460,000 per week between them.
Liverpool’s highest-earning player is Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is on £150,000 a week, which is still £71,000 less than Klopp’s seven-day rate.
The Reds’ other six-figure-a-week players are Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren, who are both on £100k wages, and Cameroonian centre-back Joel Matip, who is on £112k.
Below figures all as printed by the Daily Star.
Liverpool FC wages – June 2017
Sheyi Ojo – £10k
Joe Gomez – £10k
Dominic Solanke – £20k
Marko Grujic – £20k
Divock Origi – £25k
Ragnar Klavan – £30k
Alberto Moreno – £40k
Emre Can – £55k
Danny Ings – £60k
Simon Mignolet – £60k
Nathaniel Clyne – £60k
Loris Karius – £60k
Mamadou Sakho – £75k
Georginio Wijnaldum – £75k
Lucas Leiva – £80k
Sadio Mane – £90k
Mohamed Salah – £90k
Roberto Firmino – £100k
Dejan Lovren – £100k
Jordan Henderson – £100k
Joel Matip – £112k
Daniel Sturridge – £120k
James Milner – £120k
Adam Lallana – £120k
Philippe Coutinho – £150k
Jurgen Klopp – £221k
