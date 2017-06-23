Pep Guardiola increasingly confident of snapping up £50m Arsenal talisman

Manchester City are reportedly growing in confidence with regards to their pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez amid talk of a £50m swoop.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, the Chilean international faces an uncertain future at the Emirates regardless of Arsenal’s desire to keep him.

Given that there is no suggestion as of yet that he’s edging closer to signing a new deal, The Mirror claim that City are ready to start to test their resolve by putting in an official bid when he returns from the Confederations Cup.

While Pep Guardiola has made him his top transfer target, the Gunners will be doing their best to convince him to stay, and it’s suggested that a big-money renewal will be on the table for him.

However, having fallen out of the top four in the Premier League last season and with question marks remaining over their ability to compete for the top prizes, it remains to be seen whether or not the 28-year-old wishes to stay in north London.

A move to Manchester would reunite him with Guardiola following on from their time at Barcelona together, and the Spanish tactician is certainly building a special squad as he eyes trophies next season after a difficult first year in England.

Adding Sanchez to his vast array of attacking options would be the icing on the cake, as he’d be getting a player coming off the back of scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 games last season.

Combine that with how well his energetic pressing and all-round game would suit City, it will surely be a tough job to persuade him to turn them down and remain with Arsenal, and as this report would suggest, there is a growing feeling in Manchester that they could be able to prise him away.