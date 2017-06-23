Tottenham get ahead of possible transfer woes, new five-year deal in place

Tottenham are reportedly set to offer Kieran Trippier a new five-year deal, which is another indication that they’re preparing for Kyle Walker’s exit.

As noted by The Independent, Manchester City have long been linked with a swoop for Walker, although the transfer saga is set to rumble on as Spurs are refusing to budge from their £50m valuation.

It’s still expected that a compromise will eventually be reached and Walker will leave Tottenham though, in which case Mauricio Pochettino will need to address the right-back position.

Fortunately, it has become apparent that he may already have a replacement at his disposal, with Trippier impressing when given an opportunity in the back-end of last season, while he is now impressing for England too and receiving praise from boss Gareth Southgate.

According to The Mirror, the 26-year-old is set to earn a new five-year contract from Tottenham, despite having three years remaining on his current deal after joining from Burnley in 2015.

In the event that Walker leaves, Trippier will be expected to be promoted to first-choice right-back, and getting him to commit his future now seems to be a pretty sensible idea.

It will be a blow to lose Walker, as the England international has been an important part of Tottenham’s success over the last two years.

Losing key figures is never helpful, and while he hasn’t left just yet, the talk of a move to City will refuse to go away as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his full-back options. Whether or not he’s put off and forced to look elsewhere due to that £50m price-tag remains to be seen, but Trippier looks set for a bright future either way.