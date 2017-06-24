AC Milan transfer news: Kalinic meeting, fifth signing close plus new Donnarumma deadline

AC Milan met with a representative to discuss Nikola Kalinic on Friday night, with his agent expected to meet the club this weekend as talk intensifies.

Milan have already made four new signings this summer, but their plans to strengthen the squad are seemingly far from over as they look to make Kalinic the fifth.

According to Sky Sport Italia, CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Fali Ramadani, an intermediary, to discuss a deal to take the Croatian striker to the San Siro, while Kalinic’s agent, Tomislav Erceg, will arrive in Milan on Saturday to discuss it further.

It’s added that in a bid to reduce the forward’s €30m asking price, Milan could include either Gianluca Lapadula or Juraj Kucka in the deal, but Fiorentina want cash only which will be an issue as the Rossoneri would be overpaying significantly.

That is arguably the only real negative of the move, as Kalinic brings Serie A experience, an eye for goal and an ability to build up play which will be crucial for Vincenzo Montella.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that a deal for Atalanta defender Andrea Conti is close, with just €1-2m standing between the two clubs reaching an agreement on a transfer fee.

Given that it’s already been a long negotiation, it’s hoped that it will conclude sooner rather than later as Conti will be an important addition to the Milan squad.

It’s added in the report that despite widespread talk of players being offered in exchange, it’s likely that the Italian international moves in a straight cash deal, as he now looks set for the next stage of his career after bagging eight goals and five assists for Atalanta last season, helping them to qualify for the Europa League.

As for Gianluigi Donnarumma, it appears as though Milan have relaxed their stance further on the 18-year-old, after he rejected their offer of a contract renewal last week.

Since that decision was made, he has faced a torrent of abuse from supporters, and while the Milan hierarchy have always left their door open for him, the mood has changed in that he’s now leaning towards signing a new deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fassone has now opened the window to sign that contract extension up to July 3, the date on which the majority of the Milan squad will return for pre-season training. Despite what has happened over the last fortnight, polls carried out by various Italian publications would suggest that supporters are ready to forgive Donnarumma if he opts to stay.