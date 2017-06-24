Arsenal ace spotted at airport in France, fuels talk of swap with Gunners target

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been seen at the airport in Lyon, and combined with talk of Alexandre Lacazette moving to the Gunners, it has sparked more talk.

As seen in the image below, the French international posed for a picture with some fans at the airport, amid rumours that he will be sold as Arsenal look to bring in Lacazette this summer.

As per The Sun, Arsene Wenger is closing in on the £50m signing of the Lyon forward, who has proven his class in Ligue 1 by scoring 20+ league goals in each of the last three seasons.

In turn, surely it’s time for him to move on and challenge himself elsewhere, while it’s claimed in the same report that Giroud will make way and has been linked with a switch to West Ham previously.

The fact that he’s at the airport doesn’t really give away much as he could be back in his homeland for a variety of reasons. Nevertheless, because he’s been so heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer, coupled with the possible arrival of a Lyon player, it’s a case of putting together the pieces and getting what appears to be a possible transfer story developing.

It’s added in the report that Lyon are plotting their own spending spree with Bertrand Traore and Eliaqium Mangala on their radar, and so selling Lacazette could very well be on the cards in the coming weeks.

In recent days, it has been heavily reported that Arsenal are set to have issues with their wage bill next season, and selling Giroud could be part of their strategy to stay within the Premier League regulations as aside from signing Lacazette, they still have to negotiate deals for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.