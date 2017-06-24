Chelsea fans will love reason why incoming £35.1m signing chose them over PL rivals

Chelsea are reportedly set to complete the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko next week, and it’s said it’s been revealed why he chose them over Manchester United.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the 22-year-old will likely complete a £35.1m move to Stamford Bridge next week, having agreed a deal in principle.

Negotiations are believed to be ongoing over the weekend in terms of personal terms, but it looks all-but a done deal that he will play for Chelsea next season.

L’Equipe, as per The Sun, have now gone on to add that Bakayoko had a choice to make between Chelsea and United, and he opted for the former because he preferred to work with Antonio Conte over Jose Mourinho.

It’s a similar story to that seen with his compatriot N’Golo Kante last summer, as the former Leicester City midfield general had the choice between the two clubs and he opted for Conte despite getting a personal call from Mourinho, as noted in the report.

The pair will likely work well together and are exactly what the Italian tactician looks for in terms of his central midfielders. However, it’s another blow for Mourinho who continues his search for midfield reinforcements, as it seems as though there has been a shift in the sense that certain players are starting to prefer alternatives.

It remains to be seen how successful Bakayoko is at Chelsea moving forward, provided he goes on to complete his move as expected, while it’s also intriguing to see who Mourinho opts to sign this summer himself, as United will be expected to launch a serious Premier League title bid next season to try and dethrone Conte and his Chelsea side.