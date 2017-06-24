Chelsea set to launch whopping €70m bid, Serie A star to decide his own future

Chelsea are reportedly set to return to Juventus with an improved offer of €70m for left-back Alex Sandro in what would be a sensational move.

There’s no denying the quality that the Brazilian ace possesses, and that was never more evident than last season when he helped Juventus to a domestic double, and the Champions League final.

Sandro made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri, and aside from being a solid defensive presence, he added three goals and seven assists to his season’s work too.

Nevertheless, that is still not enough to avoid eyebrows being raised over this latest report, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that after seeing a €60m bid rejected, Chelsea are going to return with an improve offer between €65-70m.

That is a lot of money for a left-sided defender or wing-back, especially when Antonio Conte splashed out on Marcos Alonso just last summer.

While the Italian tactician needs quality and depth in every department this coming season as Chelsea prepare for their return to the Champions League, this is surely making little sense for them.

It’s added in the report that Juve don’t consider the player available for sale regardless of the monster offer on the table, and so it’s down to Sandro himself to request to leave before the Turin giants will consider the bid and move forward with a potential exit.

If he opts to stay he will be offered an improved contract, but it won’t match Chelsea’s offer, and so if both parties agree to the move, then Sandro could find himself becoming a €70m player by the end of this summer.