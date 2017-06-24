€100m Barcelona target makes key demands in hint he will snub interest

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly refused to entirely rule out staying with the club, amid strong talk of a move to Barcelona.

As reported by The Independent earlier this week, it’s claimed that Barca were prepared to bid up to €100m for the Italian international, as they have singled him out as the ideal midfielder to take over the reigns of the team moving forward.

Given his vision, passing range and all-round ability to dictate the tempo of a game, he is undoubtedly a dream Barcelona signing, but it remains to be seen whether or not the 24-year-old makes the move this summer.

It appears as though they’ve been dealt a blow, as Verratti has informed PSG about what it will take for him to stay in the French capital and it now remains to be seen whether or not they deliver to push the club in the right direction.

“It’s not that I want to go at all costs, it’s just I want to see if they really do build a great squad this time. In that case, I would be happy to stay,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Each year they say they are going to build a great squad, but we’ve seen the results. Promises are not enough. If, on the other hand, this time PSG with [sporting director Antero] Henrique stick to what they say, then I will be absolutely happy to stay. At the end of the day, nobody is forcing me to leave.”

It’s added by ESPN that reports in Italy have claimed that Verratti has rejected a contract extension worth €12m-a-year, while he has also reportedly sought legal advice on the consequences he could face if he refuses to report for pre-season training next month.

As a result, it seems as though he wants to leave and start a new challenge in Spain, but it will now depend on what PSG do in the summer transfer market as they lost their league title to Monaco last season while also failing in the Champions League yet again.

With players surplus to requirements expected to be axed in order to build an even bigger budget, it would come as no surprise if the French giants launched a significant transfer assault this summer.