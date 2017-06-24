Pochettino eyes reinforcements, Tottenham bid lodged for Bundesliga ace

Tottenham have reportedly made an official bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter as they step up their summer transfer activity.

The 23-year-old was a regular for former boss Thomas Tuchel last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and impressing for the German giants.

In turn, as reported by Bild, that has led to interest from Tottenham as they are said to be admirers of the versatile defensive ace who has shown an ability to play as a defensive midfielder and right-back too.

It’s not stated as to how much it will cost Spurs to prise him away from his homeland, but given Dortmund will likely have no interest in selling one of their most prized young assets coupled with the fact that his contract runs until 2019, it will likely take a significant bid to convince them to sell.

Nevertheless, others remain unconvinced by him as of yet, and couple that with the strong likelihood he would sit behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in the pecking order in London, it’s difficult to really see the move making sense for him.

Mauricio Pochettino is undoubtedly keen to add quality and depth to his squad as he looks to improve on last season’s performance, and from their perspective, Ginter would be a decent signing.

It would come as no surprise if the Argentine tactician was to help develop his game and improve him as an all-round player, but it remains to be seen if he will get that opportunity as of next season.

The German ace can play in three or four-man defences, is comfortable on the ball and has that versatility in his locker, and so Tottenham would certainly benefit from his arrival this summer.