Under-fire Arsenal chief steps in, £45m-rated ace going nowhere

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly stepped in and put an end to the possibility of Hector Bellerin leaving the club for Barcelona this summer.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a return to the Catalan giants, six years on from leaving them to move to join Arsenal as a youth player.

In the time that has passed since, he has gone on to establish himself as a key figure at the Emirates, as well as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League all through being given an opportunity to play regularly for Arsene Wenger.

Aside from a dip in form in the back-end of last season, the 22-year-old has been one of the better performers in the Arsenal team over the past two years, and Kroenke has seemingly seen enough to put his foot down and rule out the idea of an exit.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are pushing to get Bellerin back as they look for a long-term solution at right-back, although they’re not willing to spend more than £45m for him as Arsenal continue to demand big money.

Various reports have suggested that he could be preparing for a return to Spain, notably one which claimed his parents have moved back after he bought a house in Barcelona, and so concern has undoubtedly been building over his future in north London.

However, as noted by the Sun, courtesy of Cadena SER, Kroenke has personally spoken to Bellerin to tell him that he will not be leaving Arsenal this summer as the club look to build a squad capable of improving significantly on last year.

Under contract at Arsenal until 2023 having signed a long-term deal last year, it looks as though Barcelona will have to look elsewhere as Arsenal aren’t entertaining interest for Bellerin, with Kroenke possibly getting some respite from criticism from supporters have come under fire last season for his lack of presence and spending at the club.