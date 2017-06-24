(Video) Superb behind-the-scenes coverage as new Liverpool signing makes himself at home

Liverpool completed the signing of Mohamed Salah this week, and he’s wasted no time in getting settled in at Anfield and making himself a popular man.

The Egyptian international had a tough time in his previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, but he’s since shown his class with spells at Fiorentina and particularly Roma.

Now, as he returns to England for a second crack of the whip, he’ll be hoping that he can settle at Anfield and show off his qualities for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Hats off to the club for all the behind-the-scenes coverage that they’ve shared on social media as it has certainly gone down well with supporters, and Salah looks as though he’s been enjoying himself this week.

From undergoing medicals and having a giggle with the medical staff to surprising Liverpool fans on a stadium tour, as seen in the videos below, he’s undoubtedly made a positive impression thus far before even stepping onto the pitch.

That is where he’ll ultimately be judged though as being a good character away from football isn’t going to get results. Nevertheless, with a bundle of goals and assists to his name last season in the Italian capital, he’ll be hoping to bring all that pace, movement, technical quality, goals and much, much more to Liverpool next season and beyond.

From nervous excitement at his hotel to the joy of wearing #LFC red, we were with Salah all the way. ? Full video: https://t.co/lyzv7zavds pic.twitter.com/yksZJYaqmG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 24, 2017