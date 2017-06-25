£100m Chelsea target furious, slams b******* transfer rumours after posting video

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has slammed latest transfer rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea after an innocent game of five-a-side.

As per The Telegraph, the Toffees are willing to sell the Belgian international if an interested party meets their demands of a £100m price-tag.

As of yet, no club has met those demands, although as noted in that report, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for their former striker as they look to bolster Antonio Conte’s options up top next season.

Having played a game of five-a-side at the weekend in the US, Lukaku stole some headlines as the pitch he was playing on was surrounded by Chelsea logos which naturally sparked more talk of a switch to Stamford Bridge, however ridiculous that may sound to some.

The 24-year-old has previously hinted that he is set to move on this summer, but he wasted little time in making sure that this latest round of speculation was dismissed by taking to Twitter to respond.

“Smh…hearing all this BS again…it’s just a 5 a side game people! Some of you need to chill,” he wrote.

It still seems like a matter of time before he eventually seals his move away from Goodison Park, but for now, the rumours of a return to Chelsea are just that, and it remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade next season.

Bang bang … A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:04am PDT