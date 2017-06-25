AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma sparks fresh outrage, €25m signing all-but done deal

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has sparked a fresh backlash from supporters after tweeting about agent Mino Raiola on Sunday.

The 18-year-old already angered supporters after rejecting the club’s offer of a contract renewal just over a week ago, but the relationship has been mended to a degree in the time that has since passed.

Milan have always left the door open to him to change his mind, while Vincenzo Montella was pictured visiting his family this past week as things were starting to look more positive.

However, as seen below, Donnarumma broke his Twitter silence on Sunday and it wasn’t to show his commitment and loyalty to Milan, but to his agent, Mino Raiola.

“Raiola, yesterday, today and tomorrow!” he wrote on Twitter. Naturally, the reaction wasn’t kind and it appears as though he has once again made himself a target of abuse from supporters for failing to commit himself to the club.

It’s a bitterly disappointing update as even though this is merely a dismissal of rumours that he is set to sack Raiola as his agent, it’s not what Milan fans wanted to hear from him at this stage given the uncertainty over his future.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Milan are close to signing Andrea Conti in a deal worth around €25m, as the drawn-out transfer saga appears to be reaching an end.

The two clubs are expected to meet this week to finally reach a conclusion on an agreement, with the 23-year-old having already agreed on personal terms with the Rossoneri.

It’s claimed that Conti will pen a five-year deal worth €2m-a-year plus bonuses, and his addition to the defence will be hugely important as he solves the problematic spot at right-back with Milan hoping he brings the same level of quality he displayed last season to the team.