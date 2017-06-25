Arsenal and Liverpool target offered crazy 900% pay rise to snub PL summer switch

Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid could all reportedly be left disappointed this summer, with Monaco offering a lucrative new deal to Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old was an absolute revelation last season, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, and that form unsurprisingly has led to serious interest from around Europe.

Naturally, the Ligue 1 champions will be desperate to keep hold of their most prized asset and most important player, and it looks as though they will do all they can financially to convince him to commit his future to the club.

According to Le Journal du Dimanche, Mbappe will see his wages increase by a staggering 900%, going from earning £15,750-a-week to a sensational £140,000-a-week to reward him for his fine form and development over the past year or so.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest, with The Sun claiming that Liverpool have even had a £87.9m bid rejected.

The potential of Mbappe signing this new improved contract could be problematic for all three of those sides, but it remains to be seen whether or not he does indeed put pen to paper as it seems like the right time for him to take the next step in his career.

Combine this new lucrative contract offer with the fact that he would continue to be a central figure under Leonardo Jardim with the Ligue 1 champions, and there is a strong argument to suggest that he should stay for at least another year.

However, it’s difficult to see him snubbing interest from clubs such as the three mentioned above, especially if all are willing to make sacrifices and promises to him to suggest that he will be a key figure immediately.