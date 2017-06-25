Arsenal put £100k-a-week+ contract on table in major bid to fend off PL rivals

Arsenal have reportedly offered a contract worth over £100,000-a-week to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in order to convince him to commit his future.

The 23-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates, and in turn it has led to question marks being raised over his long-term future with the Gunners.

After initial talks were held last week, The Sun claim the England international will be offered a new deal worth over £100,000-a-week in order to secure his long-term future.

It’s added that Liverpool and Chelsea both remain keen on signing him which has led to concern at Arsenal over their ability to keep him, but after an impressive season last year, he has established himself as a key figure for Arsene Wenger’s side and it’s no surprise that they’re pushing to get him signed to an improved deal.

Having steered clear of injuries, shown his versatility and consistency by performing well for the Gunners, Oxlade-Chamberlain is arguably coming off the back of his best season yet and it would be a real setback for Arsenal to lose him this summer.

Nevertheless, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also on expiring deals coupled with reported wage bill troubles that Arsenal could encounter ahead of next season, it could be a complicated matter with several first-team stars linked with an exit in the coming weeks.

Oxlade-Chamberlain surely can’t fall into that bracket as he will have an important role moving forward, but until the contract is signed and delivered, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will undoubtedly continue to monitor the situation with a view of swooping for the £30m-rated ace, as per the Sun.