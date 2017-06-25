Arsenal transfer news: PL rivals keen on £25m forward, teenager set to quit Gunners

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is reportedly a £25m target for West Ham United as he could be part of the clear out at the Emirates this summer.

The 28-year-old dropped down the pecking order in the latter stages of last season, and that in turn cost him his place in the England squad.

With the World Cup fast approaching next summer, it’s claimed that it could force Walcott into considering his options with The Mirror reporting that Arsenal could be tempted to sell to West Ham.

It’s claimed that he’s a £25m target for the Hammers, and for a player who has ultimately failed to entirely fulfil his potential and fails to deliver consistently enough at the highest level, it could be a move that makes sense for the Gunners as they eye a squad overhaul ahead of next season.

Arsene Wenger has been linked with signing some marquee names this summer in the media, and aside from the transfer budget assigned to him already, he could be keen to increase it further through player sales with Walcott now a possible candidate to move on.

The England international has only scored more than 20 goals in a single campaign in all competitions once in his entire spell at Arsenal in the 2012/13 season, having arrived in north London in 2005.

Meanwhile, he won’t be the only player heading for the exit door this summer as aside from some other senior players, Arsenal youngster Chris Willock is set to leave for Benfica, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old is out of contract next month, and with concerns over whether or not he’ll be able to break into the first-team at Arsenal, he’s ready to start a new challenge with the Portuguese giants.

It will hurt the Gunners as he’s been with the club since 2003 and is considered one of the club’s top prospects. However, despite that, it looks as though he could plotting a move to his next club.