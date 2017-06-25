Jose Mourinho snubs Real Madrid superstar, eyes stunning £100m Man Utd raid for PL striker

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the hierarchy at the club that he doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo, and instead wants them to spend big on Harry Kane.

Since being accused of tax fraud in Spain, speculation has been rife that Ronaldo could be set to quit Real Madrid and will seek a move elsewhere.

A return to United was one of the more obvious choices, but according to The Mirror, Mourinho has no interest in a reunion with his compatriot and instead he would much prefer to see that £100m spent on Kane.

It’s added that the Portuguese tactician has urged the club to make an offer to Tottenham that they can’t refuse, while that won’t affect their £60m pursuit of Alvaro Morata as he looks to add real firepower to his squad this summer.

Tottenham will naturally have zero interest in selling their most prized asset, but perhaps a bid of around £100m might force them to consider their options as that is a huge offer for the England international.

Nevertheless, it seems to be a pretty ambitious plan from Mourinho who is undoubtedly keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season as that was a real problem area for his side last year. Kane would be a surefire solution though, with 35 goals in 38 games last season his most prolific campaign yet having bagged 20+ league goals in each of the last three years.

The Mirror add that Mourinho is also pushing to conclude deals for Inter ace Ivan Perisic and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic. Having already signed Victor Lindelof, it seems as though he’s far from done with his bid to strengthen the Man Utd squad this summer, and it now remains to be seen if Kane will be joining that major rebuild.