Tottenham fans look away, £50m-rated ace could line up against Spurs by July 29

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly expecting to complete his move to Manchester City before they travel to the US for a pre-season tour.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to join Pep Guardiola’s side this summer, although the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement on a fee.

According to The Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is demanding £50m for the England international, while City are unsurprisingly hoping to lower that figure.

It’s claimed that an agreement is expected to be reached in the coming days, and Walker has informed his friends that the move will happen in the next two weeks as he looks ahead to joining up with his new teammates ahead of their US tour next month.

From a Tottenham perspective, it’s added that Mauricio Pochettino is eager to see an end to the speculation, as he will hope to bring in a replacement in early July in order to prepare his squad for the season ahead.

Nevertheless, there could be an awkward reunion for Walker as early as July 29, when Tottenham take on Manchester City in a pre-season friendly in Nashville in the International Champions Cup.

For City, it’s an important signing. Guardiola desperately needs to strengthen in the full-back positions, and Walker is arguably perfect for him as he looks to get an upgrade on the likes of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.

As for Tottenham, they won’t be happy to lose an important player, but if they can get close to £50m for him, coupled with the emergence of Kieran Trippier in the back-end of last season, it may not be such a bad loss after all as they will undoubtedly eye reinforcements of their own with those funds.