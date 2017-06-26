£15m winger snubs PL rivals as he waits for Arsenal move

AC Milan star M’Baye Niang has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Everton as he hopes that a transfer to Arsenal will happen this summer.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has wasted little time in starting the process of strengthening his squad this summer, with the Toffees already bring in Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, it had been hoped that Niang would be the third new arrival in a £15m deal, but it doesn’t look as though that will be the case.

Despite Steve Walsh reportedly flying out to Italy in order to finalise the deal, the situation has gone very quiet since which has led to the suggestion that Niang doesn’t want a move to Goodison Park, and is instead hopeful of eventually seeing a move to Arsenal materialise.

It’s quite a gamble as there hasn’t been any concrete offer from the Gunners as of yet, and so it remains to be seen whether or not it backfires on the 22-year-old.

Niang spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, managing just two goals in 11 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, as he continues to fail to convince Milan to keep him as an important part of their squad moving forward.

Coach Vincenzo Montella was seemingly unconvinced, thus leading to the decision to offload Niang on loan and bring in Gerard Deulofeu instead in January.

Niang has failed to make over 24 appearances a single campaign in his career as of yet, with his best goal tally coming in 2015/16 with eight in 21 for Milan.

Having failed to fulfil his potential while failing to show the consistency required at the top level, it looks as though he’ll be waiting for a little longer for his next offer to present itself.