AC Milan transfer news: Raiola clears up farcical Donnarumma situation

Mino Raiola has confirmed that AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will meet with the club after the U21 European Championship to discuss his future.

It comes after an incredibly confusing Sunday, during which the 18-year-old shared various messages on social media only to later claim that his Instagram account was hacked.

In turn, that led to question marks over what was intended and what was not, with Donnarumma sparking a fresh backlash from supporters after initially tweeting his commitment to Raiola, amid rumours that he was ready to split with him.

This came after a month of Twitter silence where he has failed to address his Milan future after initially rejecting the club’s contract renewal offer, and so to snub the club and confirm his loyalty to his agent wasn’t a smart move if he was hoping to continue to get supporters back on side.

From CEO Marco Fassone constantly publicly reiterating that he was leaving the door open for Donnarumma to change his mind coupled with Vincenzo Montella being pictured visiting the youngster’s family near Naples, the mood had certainly changed. However, that was undone with that tweet.

Then came the Instagram post where he professed his love for the club and the fans, and promised that he would meet with Milan, his agent and family after the U21 European Championship to discuss his renewal.

Shortly after though, he claimed his Instagram account had been hacked and it was deactivated, thus leaving us with a Twitter message supporting his commitment to Raiola, and claims that the message showing his love for Milan was on his hacked account.

Chiudo social https://t.co/GMkxsdZsct — Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) June 25, 2017

At this point, it was difficult to follow what was happening. However, fortunately the ever-helpful Raiola was on hand to clear matters up. “Tweets between me and Gigi are tweets of friendship. After Euros we’ll meet Milan. Now Nazionale is important.” Thanks for that Mino…