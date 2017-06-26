AC Milan transfer news: Shock €20m+ swoop touted for versatile Turkish ace

AC Milan are reportedly close to securing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in a deal worth between €20-30m.

The 23-year-old missed the last four months of last season due to a FIFA ban for a breach of contract, but prior to that he bagged seven goals and seven assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

According to Revier Sport, the Turkish international has agreed on a move to the Italian giants, while his agent Bektas Demirtas, has also commented on the situation and confirmed interest from Milan.

“There is contact. AC Milan is one of the top European clubs. I would not like to comment on the content of the discussions.”

It’s claimed negotiations are underway between the two clubs over a transfer fee, which is tipped to be between €20-30m, as per the report, as Milan look to make Calhanoglu their fifth summer signing.

Revier Sport’s claims have now been backed up in the Italian media too, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirming contact has been made between the two clubs, and so it remains to be seen now whether or not they are able to reach an agreement.

There’s no denying what Calhanoglu brings to the team in terms of his free-kick threat and the versatility he has shown at Leverkusen, but there will be reservations for many for now as to how much quality he adds to the Milan squad for that kind of money.

Nevertheless, there still seems to be a long way to go before the move is made official, but it has certainly taken many by surprise. Should the Turkish ace sign for Milan, he would follow Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva as new arrivals this summer.