Liverpool scouting Germany U21 ace, set to battle Tottenham for £20m signing

Despite signing Mohamed Salah last week, Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on Germany ace Max Meyer at the U21 European Championship.

The 21-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his form with Schalke, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions last season, while he’s featured for Germany at every youth level and has also played for the senior side already.

In turn, he has a bright future ahead of him, but with just 12 months remaining on his contract and having refused to sign an extension, it looks as though he’ll be leaving Schalke this summer.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool continue to monitor him despite the fact that he was initially considered an alternative to Salah, as it’s claimed that Jurgen Klopp is still interested in signing him.

That is arguably down to the fact that Meyer could be available for less than £20m given his contract situation, with Liverpool still searching for ways to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

However, it’s added that Tottenham have also been linked with a swoop, and along with interest from Italy, France and Spain, there’s likely to be plenty of competition for the youngster’s signature this summer as he has certainly caught the eye of several clubs.

It’s unlikely that any developments will be seen before the U21s tournament is over, but based on this report, Liverpool and Tottenham could be ready to swoop once it concludes as both Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino eye key signings to bolster their respective squads ahead of a big season next year.