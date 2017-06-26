Man Utd snubbed by 19-year-old starlet, £130k-a-week deal for world-class alternative instead

Bayern Munich midfield Renato Sanches has ruled out an exit from the Bavarian giants, forcing Man Utd to consider alternative targets.

The 19-year-old made a huge impression with his form for Benfica and Portugal at Euro 2016 last summer, but he struggled in his first campaign in the Bundesliga.

That in turn sparked suggestions that he would move on this summer with widespread speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, as noted by the Metro.

However, he has now ruled out the possibility of leaving for any other club, insisting that he’s determined to make his time with Bayern a success.

“In principle I will stay at Bayern,” he is quoted as saying by Record. “Of course Bayern Munich are a great club and I really enjoy being there.

“But if I do not stay at Bayern I will not be discouraged either. But I want to stay and do my best. Of course I need to play more, playing more gives me much more confidence and I feel better.”

Sanches made 25 appearances in all competitions last year, failing to score a single goal or provide an assist as he struggled for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. That led to the decision to snub him for the Portugal squad for the Confederations Cup and send him to the U21 European Championship instead, but despite all those setbacks, he looks set for a second season with Bayern.

As a result, Man Utd have been forced to look elsewhere, and that search has reportedly led them to Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

According to Il Tempo, United have been long-term admirers of the combative Belgian international and scouted him on several occasions last season.

Further, it’s claimed that the Red Devils have offered him a contract worth £130,000-a-week with the midfield an area of the squad that Jose Mourinho is adamant about strengthening.

Nainggolan has previously been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but if Man Utd were to seal a deal for him, it would be an excellent signing as the 29-year-old is undoubtedly made for the Premier League with his tenacity, quality on the ball and eye for goal to establish himself as a real midfield general.