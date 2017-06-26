Tottenham send clear response to Man Utd amid talk of £100m raid

Tottenham have reportedly made it clear that they have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer amid speculation linking Manchester United with a swoop.

Reports on Monday morning suggested that the Red Devils were ready to launch a £100m raid for the 23-year-old, but it had been suggested that chairman Daniel Levy values the Tottenham star closer to £200m.

As per ESPN, Spurs have reiterated that their talismanic striker is not for sale and have dismissed suggestions that they’ve quoted United a price for him.

Further, it’s claimed that Tottenham are ‘bemused’ by the entire situation, as they insist Kane doesn’t even have a price-tag as they haven’t even considered the possibility of selling him.

Having topped the Premier League goalscoring charts for the last two seasons, Kane has been a class above the rest as he has silenced his doubters and continued to prove to be a prolific scorer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Even despite struggling with injuries last season, he managed 35 goals in 38 games for Tottenham, and so in that sense it’s no surprise that United and Jose Mourinho are reportedly keen on him as he desperately seeks to bolster his firepower ahead of next season.

However, it appears as though that’s as far as it goes for now as Tottenham are in a strong position having signed him to a new deal until 2022 last December, while there has been no suggestion from Kane himself that he wants to leave the club.

In turn, this reported response from Spurs is just to ram home the message that Kane is going nowhere, with United forced to continue to consider other options this summer as they look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front ahead of next season.