AC Milan transfer news: €25m ace wants Milan move, hefty €30m price-tag for Bundesliga star

Nikola Kalinic is reportedly pushing for a move to AC Milan, but similarly to new target Hakan Calhanoglu, his price-tag remains a problem for now.

Despite having already signed Andre Silva this summer, the Rossoneri are looking to further bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, and it seems as though Kalinic is the target that they’ve settled on.

While the Croatian international brings experience, a decent goalscoring record and an ability to fit into Vincenzo Montella’s style of play and has the characteristics required by the Italian tactician in terms of being able to help build play too, it’s an all-round sensible addition.

However, his price-tag is undoubtedly the sticking point for many supporters, as while Sky Sport Italia reiterate that the 29-year-old wants to join Milan, he’s likely to cost them €25m.

It’s added that the inclusion of Juraj Kucka in the deal could bring the figure down to €20m, but it remains to be seen whether or not that’s considered acceptable by Fiorentina, while Milan would be losing a player capable of offering solid depth next season in midfield.

Meanwhile, it’s a similar situation for Calhanoglu, who was linked with a move to Italy on Monday amid suggestions from Revier Sport that he was keen on the move and so an agreement between Milan and Bayer Leverkusen was all that was needed.

While Sky have now confirmed that interest from Milan, as per the same report, it’s added that the Bundesliga outfit want €30m for the 23-year-old. The Rossoneri will be hoping to drive down that price and are willing to continue negotiations to reach a satisfactory deal for all parties, as they eye what would be another exciting addition having already snapped up Silva, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez this summer.