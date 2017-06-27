Liverpool escape transfer charge, but pursuit of £70m target is over

The Premier League will reportedly take no action against Liverpool after receiving a complaint from Southampton over the tapping up of Virgil van Dijk.

Earlier this month, the Saints reported their Premier League rivals after they were left furious following reports that their commanding centre-half wanted a move to Anfield.

However, as reported by The Times, after a preliminary investigation, it has been concluded that there isn’t enough evidence to continue with proceedings against Liverpool.

In turn, it looks as though the matter is over as Southampton won’t push for them to be charged, while the Reds did their best to ease the tension by publicly apologising to them.

While that will see the Merseyside giants avoid any disciplinary action, it’s added by The Sun that although Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that talks could start up again through the appropriate channels once the matter was resolved, Liverpool chiefs have told him that they will not go back on their promise to end their interest in Van Dijk.

It’s added in the report that Southampton could raise their demands for the Dutch international to £70m, thus probably putting off interested parties anyway, but it looks as though Liverpool are no longer an option as they will now look at alternatives to strengthen their backline.

It will likely come as a huge relief to Liverpool, as they would not have wanted the situation to escalate any further, resulting in potential action from the Premier League including fines and possible transfer bans.

Nevertheless, it will still be a disappointing way for the situation to play out, with Van Dijk now likely to consider options from other Premier League outfits, with Chelsea and Manchester City both paired with an interest, as per the report.