(Photos) New Chelsea home shirt 2017-18 spotted on sale in England before official release date

Chelsea are yet to officially launch their new home kit ahead of the 2017-18 season.

However, we can confirm that it looks like this…

In a JD store in Essex. pic.twitter.com/ULVZX5GnJU — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) June 27, 2017

Our very own Jamie Wilkinson spotted the Blues jersey on sale at a JD Sports outlet in Essex earlier today.

Chelsea were not expected to make the new kit available to buy until July 1 as their 10-year sponsorship deal has not yet officially begun.

It looks like the manager at JD Lakeside didn’t get the memo…