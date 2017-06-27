(Photos) New Chelsea home shirt 2017-18 spotted on sale in England before official release date

Chelsea are yet to officially launch their new home kit ahead of the 2017-18 season.
However, we can confirm that it looks like this…
In a JD store in Essex. pic.twitter.com/ULVZX5GnJU
— Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) June 27, 2017
Our very own Jamie Wilkinson spotted the Blues jersey on sale at a JD Sports outlet in Essex earlier today.
Chelsea were not expected to make the new kit available to buy until July 1 as their 10-year sponsorship deal has not yet officially begun.
It looks like the manager at JD Lakeside didn’t get the memo…
(I ain't kidding) pic.twitter.com/hpN9QQnDG0
— Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) June 27, 2017
COMMENTS