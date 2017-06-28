£51m+ striker publicly responds to Man United transfer talk

Anthony Martial took to Twitter earlier today to publicly rubbish transfer talk which had claimed he was seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

An exclusive article written by little-known publication The Gambling Times reported that Martial was poised to tell United manager Jose Mourinho that he wanted to leave.

The article was re-reported by the mass media, including the Daily Star, but Martial was quick to shut down the rumour mill.

Les rumeurs sont fausses ? — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) June 28, 2017

“The rumours are false,” wrote Martial in his native language, before using a red emoji.

Martial has been a United player for two seasons, having joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in September 2015.

According to The Mirror, United paid Monaco an initial transfer fee of £42.5m, before topping that figure up to £51m after he reached 25 goals for the club.

Per The Mirror, United could eventually have to pay Monaco a whopping £68m for Martial, with the Ligue 1 side due another £8.5m once he reaches 25 senior caps for France, plus a payment of the same amount if he is ever shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

