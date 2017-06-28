£51m+ striker publicly responds to Man United transfer talk

Anthony Martial took to Twitter earlier today to publicly rubbish transfer talk which had claimed he was seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

An exclusive article written by little-known publication The Gambling Times reported that Martial was poised to tell United manager Jose Mourinho that he wanted to leave.

The article was re-reported by the mass media, including the Daily Star, but Martial was quick to shut down the rumour mill.

“The rumours are false,” wrote Martial in his native language, before using a red emoji.

Martial has been a United player for two seasons, having joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in September 2015.

According to The Mirror, United paid Monaco an initial transfer fee of £42.5m, before topping that figure up to £51m after he reached 25 goals for the club.

Per The Mirror, United could eventually have to pay Monaco a whopping £68m for Martial, with the Ligue 1 side due another £8.5m once he reaches 25 senior caps for France, plus a payment of the same amount if he is ever shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

