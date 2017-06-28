Barcelona hope to sign Arsenal star before end of next week

Barcelona have reportedly set themselves a deadline for completing their pursuit of Arsenal star Hector Bellerin.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bellerin is Barca’s top target as they search for a new attacking right-back and the player himself is also said to want the move.

Bellerin spent some time at the Barca academy during his youth and the 22-year-old would not be the first Arsenal player to return to Catalonia, with Cesc Fabregas having done just that in 2011.

Although two of the three parties are reportedly keen for a deal to be done, Arsenal are understandably reluctant to part with one of their best players.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barca are getting frustrated with the lack of progress being made and have no intention of this dragging out into a transfer saga.

Consequently, the publication claim that Barca will move onto other targets if their attempts to sign Bellerin are still fruitless by next Friday.