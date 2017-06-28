Man City and PSG join Chelsea in race to sign £60M South American star

Follow Sam Wilkins on Twitter @samwilkinsqpr

Alex Sandro’s supposed move to Chelsea looks to have hit a potential stumbling point as two fellow European heavyweights have shown late interest, according to Gianlucadimarzio.

Sandro is seen by many as an ideal summer signing for Chelsea, whose 3-4-3 formation relies upon star wing-backs such as the 28-year-old.

However, Di Marzio suggest that the Blues must overcome competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain if they are to get their man.

Pep Guardiola and Man City have already made a strong start to the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Metro, who claim that Sandro is valued at £60m, Guardiola is wanting as many as four new full backs this summer, but City’s attempt to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy appears to have hit a stumbling point.

Meanwhile, PSG’s need for a new left-back is a consequence of Maxwell’s decision to retire at the end of last season.

The Metro believe that news of added interest in Sandro will cause frustration for Chelsea boss Conte, as the former Juventus manager would’ve liked to had at least a few players signed at this point of the window, with deals for Monaco Midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku seemingly stalled for the time being.

Whichever club Brazil international Sandro ends up at come September 1st, they’re certainly going to have a mighty fine player on their hands.