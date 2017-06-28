Portugal and Real Madrid star opens talks with PSG

Follow Sam Wilkins on Twitter @samwilkinsqpr

Portuguese defender Pepe has opened talks with French side PSG after the centre back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month, reports the Daily Mail.

Pepe, who won both the Champions League and La Liga with Los Blancos last season, has been offered a one-year deal, with the option for a second year, by the Ligue 1 runners up, according to the Daily Mail.

Pepe has enjoyed a more than successful career with Real Madrid, having won three league titles and three Champions League titles since signing from Porto in 2007.

The Daily Mail also report that the defender won’t be making any decisions about his future until after Portugal’s 2017 Confederations Cup campaign.

Pepe, who made just 16 starts in La Liga last season for the Spanish champions, has also had interest from Turkish club Besiktas according to the Daily Mail, but looks more likely to team with former teammate Angel Di Maria and sign for the French side.