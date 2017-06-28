Spurs join Barcelona and Juventus in race to sign Portuguese international

Follow Sam Wilkins on Twitter @samwilkinsqpr

Tottenham have singled out Southampton right-back Cedric Soares as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker should the England international move to Manchester City, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror are reporting that Soares, who is also being chased by both Juventus and Barcelona, is on Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s radar due to Man City’s ongoing pursuit of their first choice right-back, Kyle Walker.

As per the Mirror, Southampton are willing to hand Soares, who signed a new four-year contract last August, a new deal next year in an attempt to keep the player at the club.

The Mirror are also reporting that the Portuguese international looks to have a number of options available to him, with Juventus eyeing him up as a potential replacement for the departing Dani Alves, whilst Barcelona also have him as an option should they fail in their attempts to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Whichever club Southampton decide to sell to, they are sure to get more than they £4.7M BBC Sport claim they paid for him just two years ago.