Watch all three Claudio Bravo penalty saves as Man City no.1 stars for Chile vs Portugal – his third stop is incredible

Manchester City fans might not have taken Claudio Bravo to their hearts yet, but the 34-year-old is loved all across Chile – and rightly so.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper put on a heroic display on Wednesday night as Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shootout to reach the final of the Confederations Cup.

Bravo, who had earlier kept a clean sheet as the game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes, faced three spot kicks and saved them all.

The Chile stopper dived down low to his right to keep out efforts from Ricardo Quaresma and Joao Moutinho, before pulling off an incredible save to deny Nani.

Winger Nani produced a stuttered run-up in an attempt to make Bravo move early, but he stayed tall and then managed to spring his body left to met the ball which had been well struck towards the bottom corner.

Chile will now face Mexico or Germany in Sunday’s final.

If they are triumphant in the final, Chile will become only the fourth nation to win the eight-team event, after four-time champions Brazil, twice winners France and 1999 victors Mexico.