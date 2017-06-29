36-goal Alexis Sanchez replacement could cost Arsenal £7m more than Gunners receive from star man’s sale

Gunners look set to lose money as well as Alexis!

Manchester City are confident of signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez for a fee in the region of £50m, according to The Guardian.

Arsenal remain reluctant to sell their prized asset but The Guardian suggest that a deal is increasingly like due to the 28-year-old’s desire to play for City manager Pep Guardiola.

Per The Guardian, Alexis – whose current contract expires in 12 months – could earn close to £300,000 a week at City, after rejecting Arsenal’s offer of £250,000 wages.

Sanchez’s exit will increase Arsenal’s need to recruit a new no.10 and Lyon frontman Alexandre Lacazette is widely considered to be an ideal replacement.

Lacazette will not come cheap though. The London Evening Standard claim that Lyon are holding out for around £57m for the 26-year-old, who scored 36 goals in 44 games last season.

Standard Sport report that Arsenal had been hoping to do a deal for £44m, but it now looks like Lacazette could cost the Gunners more than City will pay them for Sanchez.