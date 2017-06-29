Arsenal keen on 5ft 5in midfielder as Wenger considers fourth signing from Ivory Coast

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The 25-year-old has just completed an excellent season in Ligue 1, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

Despite being just 5ft 5in in height, Seri has a knack of dominating games from the centre of the park.

He is super fit, ultra competitive and has fine passing, tacking and dribbling skills.

Seri is an all-rounder and could be the man to inject a bit of life into Arsenal’s midfield.

According to The Sun, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may make a move for the Ivorian international, who has a £35m release clause in his current contract.

Were Arsenal to sign Seri he would be the fourth Ivory Coast to join the Wenger’s Gunners, after Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Eboue and Gervinho.

In total, 26 players from the Ivory Coast have graced the Premier League to date, including world stars such as Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba.