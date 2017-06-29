Cristiano Ronaldo confirms birth of twin sons as Real Madrid legend expands his squad via surrogate mother

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms birth of twin sons as Real Madrid legend expands his squad via surrogate mother

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father to twin boys.

He announced the news via Facebook in the early hours of Thursday morning, shortly after his Portugal side had lost a semi-final penalty shootout to Chile in the Confederations Cup.

“I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born,” wrote Ronaldo.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitized me and I will not forget.

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

It is understood that the boys were born to a surrogate mother, just like Ronaldo’s first child, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, who is already looking a lot like his dad.

