Cristiano Ronaldo confirms birth of twin sons as Real Madrid legend expands his squad via surrogate mother

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father to twin boys.

He announced the news via Facebook in the early hours of Thursday morning, shortly after his Portugal side had lost a semi-final penalty shootout to Chile in the Confederations Cup.

“I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born,” wrote Ronaldo.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitized me and I will not forget.

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

It is understood that the boys were born to a surrogate mother, just like Ronaldo’s first child, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, who is already looking a lot like his dad.