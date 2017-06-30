Arsenal and Tottenham dealt major transfer blow, Monaco eye staggering £72m profit

Monaco have reportedly informed both Arsenal and Tottenham that target Thomas Lemar is going nowhere this summer despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

The 21-year-old was a fundamental part in their successful season last year, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 outings in all competitions as he helped them to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Much like many of his teammates this summer though, he’s been tipped to make an exit from the French champions, with Arsenal and Tottenham heavily linked.

As per The Independent, Arsenal had a £31m rejected this week and Monaco were said to be surprised as to how low their offer was, and while that was a blow in itself, it’s now been suggested that the Ligue 1 giants don’t consider Lemar to be on the market at all this summer.

It’s claimed that Monaco believe the French ace could be worth around £75m after another season in France if he continues on his current path of progression, and while that may be a bit inflated at this stage, his valuation is certainly going to rise further if he maintains the level he displayed last season.

If that does become a reality, that would represent a whopping £72m in profit for Monaco, with the report noting that Lemar was signed for just £3m on a five-year deal in 2015.

Tottenham’s interest is said to have cooled now while it remains to be seen if Arsenal return with an improved bid. However, ultimately it sounds as though Monaco’s demands could now be a real problem.

Combine that with the fact that Leonardo Jardim has already seen Bernardo Silva sold to Manchester City and with Tiemoue Bakayoko expected to join Chelsea, as noted by the Independent, they can’t afford to lose too many more first-team stars in one transfer window.

It will likely take a significant bid to prise him away, and so for now, it doesn’t appear as though either Arsenal or Tottenham will have much success, and if those predicted demands become a reality, it’s unclear as to when Lemar would leave.