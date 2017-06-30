Arsenal fans look away, talisman knows where he’ll be next season but refuses to commit

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he has decided where he will be next season, but refused to confirm it was with the Gunners.

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Chile at the Confederations Cup, and his more immediate focus will be on the final this weekend against Germany.

However, the discussion switched to his club future during a press conference on Friday, and he gave a less than reassuring answer over his decision.

Sanchez has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Arsenal, and while supporters will be desperate to see him commit his future this summer, it remains to be seen whether or not he intends on staying in north London.

Asked if he would be a club teammate of Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo next season, he responded: “Good question. Right now, I am focused on the Confederations Cup. When this is finished, I will see if I stay or if I go. I don’t know.

“It’s clear [in my mind] but I can’t tell you anything,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to add that when asked by Sky Sports about the chances of him staying at Arsenal next season, he replied: “I don’t know my friend, I don’t know.”

Those are not quite the responses that Arsenal fans want to hear as it will only add to their concern that their talismanic forward is considering an exit in the coming weeks.

Sanchez was a pivotal figure for Arsene Wenger’s side last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. In turn, losing him would be a major blow for the Gunners, but it would be made so much worse if he were to join a Premier League rival such as City.