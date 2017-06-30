Arsenal superstar drops biggest hint yet that he will renew with £300k-a-week contract

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly renewed his executive box at the Emirates which is the biggest indication yet that he will stay in north London.

The 28-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and along with Alexis Sanchez, supporters have faced an anxious wait to determine whether or not the pair will stay.

With little to suggest that contract talks are progressing, it has led to further frustration over the entire situation and how the club have left it this late to tie them down to new deals, but according to The Sun, Ozil has dropped a major hint that he is ready to stay and commit his future.

It’s claimed that the German international has renewed his executive box at the Emirates, and so unless he’s planning on regularly flying, or driving, back to London to watch Arsenal in action, it would suggest that he’s ready to stay in north London and try to take the Gunners closer to winning major honours.

While it’s added in the report that both Ozil and Sanchez could be offered new deals worth almost £300,000-a-week, there is still no official confirmation and so until that arrives, question marks will remain over their futures.

However, with Arsene Wenger back at work now and with just 17 days to go before their pre-season tour of Australia kicks off, he will surely now start to push to get answers.

It’s added by the Sun that with former Sky legal expert Huss Fahmy now on board to help speed up the contract process, it could lead to both Ozil and Sanchez extending their deals. What that means for others in the squad given Arsenal, and all Premier League clubs, must not increase their wage bill by more than £7m each year, remains to be seen as it will likely result in sales too.