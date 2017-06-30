Barcelona told to forget £35.2m Man Utd target, £25m short for ‘Plan B’ option

Manchester United reportedly have no interest in selling midfielder Ander Herrera this summer amid speculation of interest from Barcelona.

The Spaniard established himself as a key figure for Jose Mourinho last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, and the United boss will undoubtedly see him as being an important part of his plans moving forward.

Herrera was key in helping the Red Devils win the League Cup and Europa League, albeit United as a whole weren’t consistent enough in the Premier League which would have been a major disappointment.

Nevertheless, according to The Independent, despite the fact that the 27-year-old is a target for Barcelona as per the Spanish media who believe a £35.2m is possible for a player considered as a ‘Plan B’ to top target Marco Verratti, it’s claimed that United have zero interest in selling, but if they did, it would take a bid of around £60m to even tempt them into talks.

With no official approach from the Catalan giants coupled with the fact that one would not be welcome by United, as per the report, it doesn’t seem as though Herrera will be leaving Old Trafford any time soon as it’s also added that Barcelona are unwilling to bid that high for Herrera.

The link is obvious after Ernesto Valverde took over at the Nou Camp as he previously worked with Herrera at Athletic Bilbao and is seemingly keen on a reunion.

Further, the Spanish international would be a good fit at Barca given his game and what he brings to the team, and so it’s understandable why the interest is reportedly there.

Regardless, even though Herrera has just 12 months remaining on his contract, United have the option to extend for a further year, and it would come as no surprise at all if he were to pen a new deal.