Chelsea handed huge boost, but will need to splash out £200k-a-week to keep influential ace

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in Thibaut Courtois, thus paving the way for Chelsea to agree on new terms with him.

Given that the Spanish giants have just won the La Liga title and the Champions League with Keylor Navas between the posts, it’s no real surprise that they’re not making a goalkeeper their priority.

However, it is reported by the Evening Standard that the cooling of their interest in Courtois is not related to that, but more so the fact that they’re considering other options, namely AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who rejected the club’s renewal offer earlier this month.

While he may yet perform a U-turn as speculation continues to rumble on, it’s suggested in this report that it’s only positive news for Chelsea in their bid to keep hold of their first-choice goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, the Standard also note how it will take a new contract worth £200,000-a-week, double what the Belgian international is currently earning, to ensure that he commits his future.

Courtois has two years remaining on his current deal, so there doesn’t seem to be a huge rush to get the contract over the line. However, the quicker it’s done, the quicker speculation will reduce and the stronger position in which Chelsea will be if Madrid come knocking again.

The 25-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe, winning the Golden Glove award for keeping 16 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the most of any goalkeeper, as he played a fundamental role in helping Antonio Conte’s side win the title.

The Italian tactician will undoubtedly be delighted to keep Courtois at the club, and it looks as though Chelsea will eventually get their way barring a change of heart from Madrid.