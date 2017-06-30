Liverpool transfer news: £8m-rated defender on radar, PL newcomers eye loan deal while 20-year-old going nowhere

Liverpool have reportedly placed Hull City left-back Andy Robertson back on their transfer radar, while two of their youngsters are attracting interest.

Jurgen Klopp must still find a long-term solution at left-back, as despite James Milner doing a great job filling in last season, he can’t be expected to continue there, especially with the Reds back in the Champions League next season, provided they get through their qualifier.

In turn, with Alberto Moreno set to leave Anfield in the coming weeks, the Liverpool Echo report on how Robertson has become a target again with Hull valuing him at around £8m.

Further, it’s claimed that Liverpool have put a £15m price-tag on Moreno which is surely going to put interested parties off, although the Spaniard himself is said to still hold hope of having a future on Merseyside.

The report goes on to mention various names for the position, but it seems as though after extensively scouting Robertson, Liverpool will make their move for him this summer which could be made easier by Hull’s relegation last season.

Meanwhile, The Brighton Argus claim that the chances of Brighton landing Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez on loan next season are stronger after they dropped their interest in Aaron Mooy.

Gomez was severely hampered by injuries last season which restricted him to just a handful of appearances. In turn, although Klopp rates him highly, it could make most sense to send him out on loan for a year in order to regain full fitness and form.

While that move makes sense, it seems Liverpool are keen to keep hold of Sheyi Ojo, as the Echo reports that they’ve turned down a host of loan bids for the 20-year-old winger.

Having impressed at the U20 World Cup in South Korea earlier this summer, Ojo is a man in demand with the report claiming that Newcastle, Burnley and Middlesbrough have all tried to snap him up on a temporary basis.

However, it sounds as though Klopp will take a closer look at the youngster during the start of pre-season and make his decision on his future after, suggesting Ojo could have a big opportunity to make an impression and stay at Anfield next season.